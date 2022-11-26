2022 All-Orange Leader Volleyball Team, check out the elite squad Published 12:26 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

Another outstanding Orange County volleyball season wrapped up recently, and our teams represented well as they always seem to do.

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals stormed to their third straight district crown, going 30-12 overall and 12-0 in district play for the second straight year under the guidance of second-year head coach Savanah DeLuna.

The Lady Cardinals have won the last three district titles. They also advanced to the Class 4A Region III Quarterfinals for the third consecutive year.

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats (26-14) enjoyed moving back down to the Class 3A ranks, going 9-3 in District 22-3A play to grab the second-place playoff spot for long-time coach Ashlee Peevey. The Lady Bobcats advanced to the Area Round of the 3A Region III postseason.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears, as usual, found their playoff-clinching vibe behind coach Rhonda Williams. The Lady Bears (25-18) finished a stout 10-2 in District 19-4A action with their only two losses in district play coming to the champion Lady Cardinals.

The Vidor Lady Pirates, led by first-year head coach Brooklyn Sampere, claimed the third-place playoff berth out of 19-4A as they will look to turn it up even higher next season.

So now its time to unveil a grand tradition here at The Orange Leader with the 2022 All-Orange Leader Volleyball Team.

The Most Valuable Player honor goes to Bridge City Taryn Doiron. The senior, arguably the best setter in Southeast Texas, was a key cog the last four seasons for the Lady Cardinals, not only with her skills but her leadership qualities.

During her senior campaign, Doiron piled up a stunning 535 assists to go along with 258 digs, 241 kills and 102 aces.

Doiron had plenty of Lady Cardinals teammates to get the ball to, especially junior hitter Demi Carter, who is the Offensive Player of the Year. Carter racked up 453 kills, 193 digs, 89 aces and 70 blocks.

So many teams must have that one player who does a ton of the “grunt work” and Harleigh Rawls, the Defensive Player of the Year, did just that for Orangefield. Rawls picked up 242 digs, 228 assists, 79 kills and three aces.

LC-M senior Hallie Maddox, the Top Setter of the Year, has been a stalwart the past few seasons, setting up her Lady Bears teammates. She finished her senior season with 351 assists, 183 digs, 107 kills and 37 aces.

The future is certainly bright in Bridge City with Doiron being the only senior on the team last season. The Lady Cardinals have a tremendous freshmen class, sparked by Anna Kelly.

Kelly, the Newcomer of the Year, piled up 248 kills, 219 digs and 95 aces.

DeLuna nabbed the Coach of the Year honors for the second season in a row as the Lady Cardinals have went 69-18 in that span and a perfect 24-0 in district play.

So without further ado, here is the 2022 All-Orange Leader Volleyball Team:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Taryn Doiron, Bridge City

OFFENSIVE MVP: Demi Carter, Bridge City

DEFENSIVE MVP: Harleigh Rawls, Orangefield

TOP SETTER: Hallie Maddox, LC-M

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Anna Kelly, Bridge City

COACH OF THE YEAR: Savanah DeLuna, Bridge City

FIRST TEAM

Chrissy Joseph, LC-M

Mackenzie Haley, Orangefield

Rylee Sherman, Vidor

Lindi Perry, LC-M

Cambree LaComb, Bridge City

Brianna Moore, Orangefield

SECOND TEAM

Mariah Ammons, LC-M

Brilie Cornelison, Vidor

Lexi Nugier, Bridge City

Crilie Abbott, Vidor

Makenna Knight, Bridge City

T’Era Garrett, WO-S