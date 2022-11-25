PHOTO FEATURE — Toy Coffee children’s benefit collection nears

Published 12:04 am Friday, November 25, 2022

By Orange Leader

Tricia Stroud

Tricia Stroud, chairwoman for the 2022 Toy Coffee, stands outside The Brown Estate, 4205 West Park Avenue in Orange.

The 66th Annual Toy Coffee hosted by the Service League of Orange is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at estate.

Donations, including toys and monies, will be collected to support the Salvation Army of Orange’s Angel Tree program.

In exchange, participants will be gifted with a tour of the home and offered refreshments to enjoy.

More News

Local charity seeks volunteers to help with beds for kids in need

See Santa at Orange City Hall; check out the details

66th Annual Toy Coffee celebration benefits local children; see how you can help

Culture of Excellence — Bridge City band continues high standard at state competition

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar