PHOTO FEATURE — Toy Coffee children’s benefit collection nears Published 12:04 am Friday, November 25, 2022

Tricia Stroud, chairwoman for the 2022 Toy Coffee, stands outside The Brown Estate, 4205 West Park Avenue in Orange.

The 66th Annual Toy Coffee hosted by the Service League of Orange is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at estate.

Donations, including toys and monies, will be collected to support the Salvation Army of Orange’s Angel Tree program.

In exchange, participants will be gifted with a tour of the home and offered refreshments to enjoy.