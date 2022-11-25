Area hoopsters busy during holiday week, see how they fared Published 8:20 am Friday, November 25, 2022

It may have been Thanksgiving Week but it certainly didn’t slow down area hoop squads as they had some good battles on the court throughout the week.

See how they fared:

LC-M boys

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears went on the road Monday and hammered the Buna Cougars 67-43 and then took down the Kountze Lions 67-49 at home on Tuesday.

The Bears (5-0) jumped up 19-8 by the end of the first quarter and led 37-21 by halftime against Buna.

Alantheon Winn led the Bears with a double-double, tallying 12 points while snagging 10 rebounds.

Ty Blackmon filtered in 11 points while Noah Fuller had 10.

Garrison Connell led the Cougars with 12 points.

Against Kountze, the Bears led 39-23 by halftime.

Winn and Ben Elliott each had double-doubles for the Bears. Winn had 21 points and 11 rebounds while Elliott notched 13 points and 11 boards. Fuller chimed in with 13 points while Ty Blackmon had 10. Zac Sells scored 23 points for Kountze.

Orangefield boys

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats jumped on the Liberty Panthers early, jumping out to a 24-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, to cruise to a 81-35 victory at Bobcat Gym.

Pete Ragusa led the Bobcats (3-0) with 23 points and had five rebounds and five steals.

Jaden Scales filtered in 18 points while Kane Smith had 11. Koen Maddox and Brayden Parker tallied nine points apiece.

Bridge City boys

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Cardinals squeezed out a 62-58 victory over Beaumont Legacy at Cardinal Gym.

Walker Brittain led the Cardinals (3-1) with 22 points and he canned five three-point bombs.

Lincoln Breaux and Aaron Torres added nine points apiece for the Cardinals.

Vidor boys

VIDOR – The Vidor Pirates turned back the Buna Cougars 50-43 at Pirate Gym. Bryce Loftin poured in 26 points and had five rebounds for the Pirates while Zander Lindsey contributed 15 points and eight rebounds.

WO-S boys

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs zipped past Beaumont Legacy 65-44 at Mustang Gym.

Ja’vaughnte Richards led the Mustangs arsenal with 22 points while Darren Anderson poured in 20.

Bridge City girls

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals dispatched the Kelly Lady Bulldogs 53-26 at Cardinal Gym to improve to 9-2 on the season.

Kailey Nelson led the Lady Cardinals with nine points and also led the team in rebounds. Makenna Knight sparked the defense with several steals.

The Lady Cardinals then dropped a tough decision to Class 2A power Evadale 61-39. Kaylee Britten led the Lady Cardinals with 11 points while Thornton led in rebounding and Knight in steals.