All-District 10-3A Division I Football Team, plenty of Bobcats on elite list Published 12:06 am Friday, November 25, 2022

ORANGEFIELD – It was certainly a banner campaign for the Orangefield Bobcats and long-time head coach Josh Smalley.

The Bobcats (9-3) rumbled their way to their first outright district title since 1988, going a perfect 6-0 in District 10-3A Division I play and advancing to the Area Round of the Class 3A Region III Division I playoffs.

The Bobcats also had a slew of standout players make the All-District 10-3A Division I Football Team.

Senior running back Cameron Dischler, who rushed for 2,441 yards and 28 touchdowns, shared the Co-Most Valuable Player honors with standout East Chambers quarterback Jacoby Perrault.

Bobcat defensive back Jackson Humplik, with his fierce and determined play, was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player.

Smalley captured Coach of the Year accolades.

Here is the 2022 All-District 10-3A Division I Football Team as selected by the 10-3A Division I head coaches:

CO-DISTRICT MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS: Cameron Dischler, Orangefield; Jacoby Perrault, East Chambers

CO-OFFENSIVE MVPS: Jacob Johnson, Buna; Landon Corbitt, Anahuac

DEFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Jackson Humplik, Orangefield

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Brady Barrier, Anahuac

CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Will Kash, East Chambers; Jonathon Cooper, Anahuac

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Robert Bailey, Anahuac

COACH OF THE YEAR: Josh Smalley, Orangefield

* * *

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Toby Marse, Buna

Running backs: Karson Jones, Tarkington; Azion Mahathay, Kirbyville; Gavin Perry-Koci, Orangefield

Receivers: Payton Anderson, East Chambers; Talon Cunningham, Anahuac; Darius Green, East Chambers

Tight end: Quandre Coates, Anahuac

Offensive line: Gavin Pollock, Orangefield; Hunter Obannion, Kirbyville; Trace Marks, Buna; Ethan Brown, Orangefield

Kicker: Leo Avila, East Chambers

* * *

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive line: Isaiah Robinson, Buna; Koen Maddox, Orangefield

Inside linebackers: Bron Melvin, Kirbyville; Kale Knox, Buna; Landon Ponton, Hardin

Outside linebackers: Leo Avila, East Chambers; Leyton Loft, Orangefield; Brooks Henicke, Anahuac; Garrett Dye, Anahuac

Defensive backs: Ja’den Thibodeaux, East Chambers; Junior Ma’Alaelu, Tarkington; Ja’vion West, Anahuac; Kane Smith, Orangefield

Punter: Ryelee Kubexzka, Hardin

* * *

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: Jace Huffman, Kirbyville; Brayden parker, Orangefield

Running backs: Hadyn Reeves, East Chambers; Gunner Moore, Tarkington; Case Singleton, Orangefield

Tight ends: Ethan Rawls, Kirbyville; Lahr Randolph, Hardin

Offensive line: Michael Kelly, East Chambers; Carson Mann, East Chambers; Kyler Welch, Buna; Brandon Mayon Anahuac; Dalton Hendrix, Anahuac

Kicker; Ty Butler, Orangefield

* * *

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive tackles: Nathan Wells, Tarkington; Reece Boyd, Buna; Presley Mouton, Anahuac

Defensive ends: Garrett Reves, East Chambers; Morgan Sampson, Orangefield; Quandre Coates, Anahuac

Linebackers: Kyle Michael, Orangefield; Tyler Kelley, Anahuac; Lane Gipson, Orangefield; Spencer Schepf, East Chambers

Defensive backs: Kierstin Danna, Kirbyville; Billy Robinson III, Buna; Mason Manning, Orangefield

Jesus Martinez, East Chambers