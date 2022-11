See Santa at Orange City Hall; check out the details Published 12:08 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

The City of Orange invites the community to join us at Orange City Hall Dec. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy pictures with Santa, ornament decorating and holiday treats.

For additional information, call contact the Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011.