Soggy Doggy Mobile Pet Grooming demonstrates for animal management class

Published 12:14 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By Orange Leader

ORANGEFIELD — Richie’s Small Animal Management class recently welcomed guest speaker Ashley Freasier with The Soggy Doggy Mobile Pet Grooming.

Freasier spoke to Orangefield High School students about the basics of pet grooming.

She informed students about clipping their animals’ hair and trimming their nails. She also told them about how she got started in grooming and about the services that her business offers.

Freasier was also able to do a grooming demonstration on her standard poodle, Coop.

“Thank you Mrs. Freasier for taking the time out of your day to come show the students what all grooming entails,” a school statement read.

More News

66th Annual Toy Coffee celebration benefits local children; see how you can help

Culture of Excellence — Bridge City band continues high standard at state competition

PHOTO FEATURE — Rotary donates $2K to Ministerial Alliance

PHOTO GALLERY – Earning PowerPoint Associate, Word Associate certifications

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar