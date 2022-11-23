Soggy Doggy Mobile Pet Grooming demonstrates for animal management class Published 12:14 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

1 of 4

ORANGEFIELD — Richie’s Small Animal Management class recently welcomed guest speaker Ashley Freasier with The Soggy Doggy Mobile Pet Grooming.

Freasier spoke to Orangefield High School students about the basics of pet grooming.

She informed students about clipping their animals’ hair and trimming their nails. She also told them about how she got started in grooming and about the services that her business offers.

Freasier was also able to do a grooming demonstration on her standard poodle, Coop.

“Thank you Mrs. Freasier for taking the time out of your day to come show the students what all grooming entails,” a school statement read.