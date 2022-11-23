PHOTO GALLERY – Earning PowerPoint Associate, Word Associate certifications

Students in Misty Bellard's and Rachel Taylor's BIM 1 classes earned their Word Associate certification. Pictured are, back row, Pau Tsan, Shelby Sonnier, Jaden Scales, Matthew Johnson, Carson Worthy, front row, Katelynn Copeland and Kadee English. Zach Baggett and Asiah Floyd-Martin are not pictured. (Courtesy photo)
Students in Misty Bellard's Orangefield High School BIM 2 class earned their PowerPoint Associate certification. Pictured are Randi Ross, Gabriel Maricle, Caden Knott and Dalyn Miller. (Courtesy photo)
Students in Misty Bellard's Orangefield High School BIM 2 class earned their PowerPoint Associate certification. Pictured are, back row, Camden Harrelson, Ty Butler, Kail Washington, Zane Wrinkle, front row, Claire Griffin, Kily Nichols, Laney Bellard and Kylie Mouton. (Courtesy photo)