Check out the Bears and Pirates highlighting the 10-4A D1 All-District unit
Published 12:36 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022
A tremendous football season recently came to an end for the Vidor Pirates and Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin Bears, but both teams had several big moments throughout the season and so did a lot of the players in District 10-4A Division I play.
The district champion Lumberton Raiders are still rolling along in the playoffs as they prepare for Tyler Chapel Hill Friday night in the Class 4A Region III Division I Regional Semifinals.
Following all that success, plenty of Pirates and Bears are recognized on the recently released All-District 10-4A Division I Football Team.
Here is the All-District 10-4A Division I Football Team as selected by the District 10-4A Division I head coaches:
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Lucas Powell, Lumberton
OFFENSIVE MVP: Da’Marion Morris, LC-M
CO-DEFENSIVE MVPS: Brock Jackson, Lumberton; Amier Washington, LC-M
SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Tanner Tipton, Lumberton
OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Daigan Venable, Vidor
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jackson Smith, LC-M
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tay McNeal, Livingston
Running backs: Jaddon Ward, Lumberton; Trenden Williams, Livingston
Fullbacks: Jason Watson, Vidor; Landon Leggett, Livingston
Wide receivers: Brady Fuselier, Lumberton; Trey Kersh, Lumberton; Tyler Wilkins, Huffman; Kurtis Felder, Huffman
Tight end: Brayden Root, Vidor
Offensive linemen: Gabe Hernandez, Lumberton; Nick Woodland, Lumberton; Jan Nazario, LC-M; Brady Wright, LC-M; Bryce Stiegler, Livingston
Kicker: Jonathan Kiepetko, Huffman
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive tackles: Aidan Millican, Lumberton; Grayden Spencer, Lumberton; Jason Watson, Vidor
Defensive ends: Rory Williams, Livingston; Jarvis Riley, LC-M; Will Swartz, Huffman
Outside linebackers: Canton Dunnigan, Lumberton; Avery Yarbrough, Lumberton; Brayden Root, Vidor
Inside linebackers: Tate Ardis, Vidor; Jared Morgan, Lumberton; Landon Leggett, Livingston
Defensive backs: Tay McNeal, Livingston; Carson Rea, Lumberton; Tyler Wilkins, Huffman; Da’Marion Morris, LC-M
Punters: Carson Rea, Lumberton; Frenando Manzano, Splendora
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jarrett Odom, Vidor
Running backs: Isaac Fontnow, Vidor; Dylan McMullen, Huffman
Fullback: Braden Ethier, Livingston
Wide receivers: Kaleb Koch, Lumberton; Chevy Peters, Livingston; Angel Montero, Splendora; Kyler Garlaska, LC-M
Tight end: Jatarius Randolph, Livingston
Offensive line: Landen Wilcoxson, Vidor; Evan Grimm, Livingston; Junior McNeal, Livingston; Jesse Myers, Vidor; Landon Myers, Lumberton; Jace Morris, Livingston; Noah Silman, Huffman
Kicker: Frenando Manzano, Splendora
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Zaylon Bogany, Livingston; Jose Molina, LC-M; Xavier Mindiola, Livingston
Defensive ends: Jatarius Randolph, Livingston; Harrison Dupnick, Huffman
Outside linebackers: Jacob Eccles, Huffman; Jarrett Odom, Vidor; Isaac Shumate, Splendora
Inside linebackers: Tyler Mericle, Splendora; Luke McDow, LC-M; Easton Stapleton, Lumberton
Defensive backs: Sean Carsten, Splendora; Chevy Peters, Livingston; Javean Gardner, Livingston; Connor Smith, Lumberton; Broc Bonner, Lumberton
HONORABLE MENTIONS
LC-M: Jacob Pollock, free safety and wide receiver; Tucker Floyd, linebacker; Jordan Pollock, tight end; Elijah Allison, wide receiver.
VIDOR: AJ Tatum, offensive line; Brooklyn Freeman, offensive line; Westin Baker, defensive back; Kruz Lozano, linebacker