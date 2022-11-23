Check out the Bears and Pirates highlighting the 10-4A D1 All-District unit Published 12:36 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

A tremendous football season recently came to an end for the Vidor Pirates and Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin Bears, but both teams had several big moments throughout the season and so did a lot of the players in District 10-4A Division I play.

The district champion Lumberton Raiders are still rolling along in the playoffs as they prepare for Tyler Chapel Hill Friday night in the Class 4A Region III Division I Regional Semifinals.

Following all that success, plenty of Pirates and Bears are recognized on the recently released All-District 10-4A Division I Football Team.

Here is the All-District 10-4A Division I Football Team as selected by the District 10-4A Division I head coaches:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Lucas Powell, Lumberton

OFFENSIVE MVP: Da’Marion Morris, LC-M

CO-DEFENSIVE MVPS: Brock Jackson, Lumberton; Amier Washington, LC-M

SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: Tanner Tipton, Lumberton

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Daigan Venable, Vidor

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Jackson Smith, LC-M

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tay McNeal, Livingston

Running backs: Jaddon Ward, Lumberton; Trenden Williams, Livingston

Fullbacks: Jason Watson, Vidor; Landon Leggett, Livingston

Wide receivers: Brady Fuselier, Lumberton; Trey Kersh, Lumberton; Tyler Wilkins, Huffman; Kurtis Felder, Huffman

Tight end: Brayden Root, Vidor

Offensive linemen: Gabe Hernandez, Lumberton; Nick Woodland, Lumberton; Jan Nazario, LC-M; Brady Wright, LC-M; Bryce Stiegler, Livingston

Kicker: Jonathan Kiepetko, Huffman

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive tackles: Aidan Millican, Lumberton; Grayden Spencer, Lumberton; Jason Watson, Vidor

Defensive ends: Rory Williams, Livingston; Jarvis Riley, LC-M; Will Swartz, Huffman

Outside linebackers: Canton Dunnigan, Lumberton; Avery Yarbrough, Lumberton; Brayden Root, Vidor

Inside linebackers: Tate Ardis, Vidor; Jared Morgan, Lumberton; Landon Leggett, Livingston

Defensive backs: Tay McNeal, Livingston; Carson Rea, Lumberton; Tyler Wilkins, Huffman; Da’Marion Morris, LC-M

Punters: Carson Rea, Lumberton; Frenando Manzano, Splendora

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback: Jarrett Odom, Vidor

Running backs: Isaac Fontnow, Vidor; Dylan McMullen, Huffman

Fullback: Braden Ethier, Livingston

Wide receivers: Kaleb Koch, Lumberton; Chevy Peters, Livingston; Angel Montero, Splendora; Kyler Garlaska, LC-M

Tight end: Jatarius Randolph, Livingston

Offensive line: Landen Wilcoxson, Vidor; Evan Grimm, Livingston; Junior McNeal, Livingston; Jesse Myers, Vidor; Landon Myers, Lumberton; Jace Morris, Livingston; Noah Silman, Huffman

Kicker: Frenando Manzano, Splendora

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Zaylon Bogany, Livingston; Jose Molina, LC-M; Xavier Mindiola, Livingston

Defensive ends: Jatarius Randolph, Livingston; Harrison Dupnick, Huffman

Outside linebackers: Jacob Eccles, Huffman; Jarrett Odom, Vidor; Isaac Shumate, Splendora

Inside linebackers: Tyler Mericle, Splendora; Luke McDow, LC-M; Easton Stapleton, Lumberton

Defensive backs: Sean Carsten, Splendora; Chevy Peters, Livingston; Javean Gardner, Livingston; Connor Smith, Lumberton; Broc Bonner, Lumberton

HONORABLE MENTIONS

LC-M: Jacob Pollock, free safety and wide receiver; Tucker Floyd, linebacker; Jordan Pollock, tight end; Elijah Allison, wide receiver.

VIDOR: AJ Tatum, offensive line; Brooklyn Freeman, offensive line; Westin Baker, defensive back; Kruz Lozano, linebacker