See how gas prices are greeting Thanksgiving motorists in Texas, across U.S. Published 6:45 am Monday, November 21, 2022

What an incredible turnaround in the last week, according to Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said while a decline was expected in more states than last week, most didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly.

“But, it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround,” said De Haan.

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 27.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.25/g Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of $2.24/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g today.

“Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel,” De Haan said.

“It’s not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn’t be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday.”

The national average is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.13/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.19/g.

• San Antonio – $2.88/g, down 11.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.00/g.

• Austin – $2.94/g, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.04/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

November 21, 2021: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 21, 2020: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

November 21, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 21, 2018: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

November 21, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

November 21, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

November 21, 2015: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.08/g)

November 21, 2014: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

November 21, 2013: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

November 21, 2012: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)