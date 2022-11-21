Lamar University parts ways with football coach Blaine Morgan Published 1:44 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University is parting ways with head football coach Blane Morgan announced Jeff O’Malley Monday morning. The decision comes following 2022 season that saw LU post a 1-10 overall record and a 1-5 mark in Southland Conference play.

“We thank Coach Morgan for all that he has done for the Lamar University football program and we wish him, and his family, all the best in the future,” said O’Malley.

During the course of Morgan’s three seasons on campus, the Cardinals posted a 5-23 (.179) overall record, and a 3-16 (.158) mark in conference play (Southland and Western Athletic).

“This is a results-oriented business,” said Morgan. “We had our challenges and obstacles, that’s for sure. Unfortunately, we didn’t make enough progress fast enough. Lamar University is a wonderful place and I wish everyone involved the best moving forward.”

A national search for Morgan’s replacement will begin immediately. Parker Executive Search will aid the university in the process of identifying its next head coach.