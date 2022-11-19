West Orange Pizza Hut offering free promotion for grand opening Published 12:18 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

WEST ORANGE — Pizza Hut in West Orange is promising a free enticement for its most anxious new customers.

To celebrate the grand opening of the new West Orange location at 3109 Edgar Brown Drive, Flynn Restaurant Group is awarding the first 25 customers in-line with free pizza for a year during a grand opening celebration Dec. 2

The first people in line when the dining room opens will receive redeemable punch cards.

The brand-new Pizza Hut features the brand’s signature menu items and enhancements like:

• A fresh and improved look, with a more modern, compact design

• Bold, energetic graphics on the interior and exterior of the new smaller design concept

• A “Hut Lane,” a convenient drive-thru pick-up window for customers on-the-go

Pizza Hut of West Orange is Flynn Restaurant Group’s newest restaurant in the greater Beaumont–Port Arthur area.

Pizza Hut locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group nearby include Bridge City, Buna, Lumberton and Vidor, in addition to three locations in Beaumont and two locations in Port Arthur.