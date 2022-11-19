KATHIE’s KORNER — Thanksgiving is about more than shopping Published 12:04 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

Here is a little history about Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Sometimes people just follow or go along with family traditions, the media and

Retailers, where they shop and don’t realize why or what is the meaning of Black Friday.

We should all know this was the time the pilgrims landed in America and had a feast to celebrate their discovery and safe landing.

Originally, it had been the last Thursday of November since the time of Abraham Lincoln, but because of a calendar change, in 1939, Franklin Roosevelt adjusted it to the 4th Thursday of the month. In 1941, it was declared an official Thanksgiving Day.

He decided because people were “grumpy” about this change, he would add a shopping day the day after Thanksgiving, becoming the first Christmas shopping day of the year, calling it, “ Black Friday,” originating in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1952.

This title for a day of shopping describes the heavy, disruptive, sometimes violent pedestrian and vehicle traffic that occurs as people camp out in front of their favorite store claiming their space, which might not open until 3 or 4 in the morning!

Retailers open all hours, turning a profit from “in the red” to being “in the black,” explaining the word black and phrase, “Black Friday,” in case you have wondered for years?

I personally don’t go shopping on Black Friday or any day designated for this activity. I shop for what I need and occasionally for fun, but not for hours on end.

This “Thanksgiving” holiday is also not the only time I give thanks, as my family and I are so blessed everyday.

We have a peaceful, prosperous life to give and make a difference in this world and spiritually to grow and walk in His Word, which gives us authority over darkness and love to share and help others to live a more grateful, happy life.

Daily Prayer is a big part in our lives to communicate with our God, listening for His daily instructions and encouragement to and for us and be filled with the peace from our Heavenly Father, always giving thanks!

“Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good, His mercy and loving-kindness endure orever” – Psalm 107:1.

Thank you, God, for America, Your covering and leading us, always, as we ask and pray!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.