West Orange Stark students helping lead effort with community food drive across campuses Published 12:20 am Friday, November 18, 2022

The 13th annual Granger and KOGT canned food drive is scheduled Dec. 1, and students within the West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District are getting a head start with their own drive.

West Orange Stark Elementary, Middle and High School campuses are all hosting drives.

“In 2021 WOSE brought in the most canned goods and won a trophy from Granger and KOGT for the most food donated,” said Dawn Martin, chief communications officer with the district. “They are working to uphold that title.”

Martin says each school has a friendly rivalry to collect the most canned goods to then turn into Granger’s drive on Dec. 1.

The competition is also designed to educate students about the importance of thinking of those less fortunate in our community.

“Competitions are going on among grade levels, as well,” Martin says. “Each year we participate in these community events and our goal is to teach the students to give back where they live.”

Parents are encouraged to ask their students at all campuses to participate by donating items through the Nov. 30 deadline.

The community can also participate.

“If the community would like to donate, they are welcome to drop off canned goods at the front office at any of our schools,” Martin said.

All donations collected will benefit the Salvation Army and Orange Christian Services Food Supply.

The 13th Annual Canned Food Drive takes place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. located at Granger Chevrolet located at 2611 MacArthur Drive.

— Written by Chrissie Mouton