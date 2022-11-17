National Weather Service details what Freeze Watch means for Southeast Texas

Published 4:54 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

By Orange Leader

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for Southeast Texas.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Freezing temperatures are expected Thursday night for inland locations in Southeast Texas and southern Louisiana.

Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 20s to lower 30s as skies clear and winds taper off.

The cold burst will begin late Thursday evening through sunrise Friday morning.

“Remember to protect young plants and plumbing that is exposed to outside conditions,” weather officials said.

 

