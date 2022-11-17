City of Orange announces new Director of Public Works Published 12:06 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

The City of Orange recently introduced Adam Jack, PE, as the newly appointed Director of Public Works.

Jack comes to the City of Orange with 35 years of experience in public works and transportation.

He also holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

“We ask that you all help us give Adam a warm welcome to the City of Orange,” a city release stated.