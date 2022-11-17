City of Orange announces new Director of Public Works

Published 12:06 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

By Orange Leader

Adam Jack is the Orange director of public works. (Photo courtesy of City of Orange)

The City of Orange recently introduced Adam Jack, PE, as the newly appointed Director of Public Works.

Jack comes to the City of Orange with 35 years of experience in public works and transportation.

He also holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

“We ask that you all help us give Adam a warm welcome to the City of Orange,” a city release stated.

