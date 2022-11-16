Orange Police update investigation into Friday killing after releasing victim’s name Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Law enforcement in Orange do not believe the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man Friday is related to a shooting that occurred earlier that day.

Orange Police Det. Nick Medina said on Wednesday there is no indication the two crimes are related.

Police identified the man killed last week in the fatal shooting as Richard James Williams. Medina said the man lived in several different areas but did not specify a particular city.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Cove Drive Friday evening in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival to Cove Terrace Apartments officers located a male with a gunshot wound.

Medina said Williams was located in the parking lot of the complex.

He was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton.

A person of interest has not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.

If you have information about this shooting, call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Or log onto 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Det. Isaac Henry previously told Orange Newsmedia there was a Friday morning shooting that took place near 2nd Street and Burton Avenue. The victim, a man, was shot multiple times.