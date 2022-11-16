Orange Police Department releases name of man shot and killed last week in the city Published 9:39 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The Orange Police Department, on Wednesday morning, identified the man killed last week in a fatal shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Cove Drive Friday evening in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound.

The victim of the shooting was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton. The 42-year-old male is identified as Richard James Williams.

“The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this incident,” Det. Nick Medina said.

If you have information about this shooting, call the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Or log onto 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Det. Isaac Henry previously told Orange Newsmedia there was a Friday morning shooting that happened near 2nd Street and Burton Avenue. The victim, a man, was shot multiple times.

Henry described the crimes as two separate incidents that happened the same day but declined to say if they are related.