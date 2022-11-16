Orange County marriage licenses issued: Nov. 7, 2022 – Nov. 10, 2022
Published 12:12 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Nov. 7, 2022, to Nov. 10, 2022 include:
Hoang J. Nguyen and Jeanie Tran
Thearen Yong and Kagnary Phann
Justin L. Collins and Samantha L. Miller
Jessie L. Menard and Shenna D. McMahen
Gordon D. Weintraub and Samantha T. May
Oscar I. Gonzalez and Maria D. Rendon-Sanchez
Timothy J. Ladd and Carrie N. Bierman
Marlon A. Cano Doniz and Yuri A. Ordonez
Wesley A. Graham and Ashlynne R. Johnson
Jarad B. Gobert and Jasmine L. Simmons
Jack T. Fontenot and Cassidy M. Reynolds
Thomas C. Wilson and Ashley D. Auclaire
Seth M. Bentley and Jamie R. Carpenter
Eddie M. Jones, III and Ivy R. Jones