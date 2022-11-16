Orange County marriage licenses issued: Nov. 7, 2022 – Nov. 10, 2022 Published 12:12 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Nov. 7, 2022, to Nov. 10, 2022 include:

Hoang J. Nguyen and Jeanie Tran

Thearen Yong and Kagnary Phann

Justin L. Collins and Samantha L. Miller

Jessie L. Menard and Shenna D. McMahen

Gordon D. Weintraub and Samantha T. May

Oscar I. Gonzalez and Maria D. Rendon-Sanchez

Timothy J. Ladd and Carrie N. Bierman

Marlon A. Cano Doniz and Yuri A. Ordonez

Wesley A. Graham and Ashlynne R. Johnson

Jarad B. Gobert and Jasmine L. Simmons

Jack T. Fontenot and Cassidy M. Reynolds

Thomas C. Wilson and Ashley D. Auclaire

Seth M. Bentley and Jamie R. Carpenter

Eddie M. Jones, III and Ivy R. Jones