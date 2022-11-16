Lutcher Theater readies roll out of holiday shows Published 12:26 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Give the Lutcher Experience this holiday season.

Join theatergoers for any of our three holiday shows:

• “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” Nov. 19 at 2 and 6 p.m.

The beloved TV classic soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. The most famous reindeer of all from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special returns live on stage. A holly jolly cast of iconic characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster will once again help Santa save Christmas.

Supporting the Arts: Indorama, International Paper and Horizon Dental

• “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

In a fortuitous twist of fate, rock ‘n’ roll newcomers and soon to be legends–Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley all stop by their famous Memphis recording studio alma mater the same wintry evening, unbeknownst to them that they had the front seat to a revolution.

Supporting the Arts: First Financial Bank

• “My Fair Lady” Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

From Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady.”

Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “My Fair Lady” tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a proper lady.

But who is really being transformed?

Supporting the Arts: Karen & Bob Wortham, MCT Credit Union and Chevron Phillips

“There’s nothing like experiencing the Lutcher Theater during the holiday season. Join us and make family memories this year,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the theater.

“We have something for everyone and every age range to enjoy.”

Tickets to the holiday shows are available for purchase at lutcher.org or by calling the Lutcher Theater Box Office at 409-886-5535.

Ticket prices range from $35-$90.