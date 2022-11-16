All-District 22-3A Volleyball Team, Orangefield Lady Bobcats fare well
Published 8:51 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022
ORANGEFIELD – It was another tremendous season for the Orangefield Lady Bobcat volleyball program as the team ventured into the playoffs once again for long-time coach Ashlee Peevey.
The Lady Bobcats cruised to a 26-14 record, finishing second in a rugged District 22-3A. They knocked off Huntington in the bidistrict round of the Class 3A playoffs before falling to Danbury in a hard-fought area round encounter.
Several Lady Bobcats, with their success, made the All-District 22-3A Volleyball Team.
Senior Harleigh Rawls captured the District’s Defensive Most Valuable Player honors.
Senior Mackenzie Haley and junior Brianna Moore were each selected to the First Team while senior Libby Thurman and sophomore Kylie Mouton both made the Second Team.
* * *
Here is the All-District 22-3A Girls Volleyball Team as selected by the 22-3A head volleyball coaches:
DISTRICT MVP: Josie Rollins, Hardin
CO-OFFENSIVE MVPS: Reese Sherman, Buna; Maddy Fregia, Hardin
DEFENSIVE MVP: Harleigh Rawls, Orangefield
MVP SETTER: Kylee Land, Hardin
OUTSTANDING OUTSIDE HITTER: Maggie Stephenson, Anahuac
OUTSTANDING LIBERO: Zoe Moore, Anahuac
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Meg Kreuzer, Anahuac
OUTSTANDING MIDDLE BLOCKER: Juliana Smart, Hardin
COACH OF THE YEAR: Regina Snell
* * *
FIRST TEAM
Ellie Brett, Hardin
Becca Dehoyos, Anahuac
Kayleigh Fregia, Hardin
Makenna Guidry, East Chambers
Mackenzie Haley, Orangefield
Brianna Moore, Orangefield
Makiyah Richardson, Anahuac
Emerie Withers, Buna
* * *
SECOND TEAM
Bria Arnold, Kirbyville
Abby Foster, Anahuac
Kylie Kunk, Kountze
Akaysha McGough, Warren
Kylie Mouton,, Orangefield
Natalie Standley, Warren
Libby Thurman, Orangefield
Maylee Wilcox, Anahuac