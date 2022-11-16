All-District 22-3A Volleyball Team, Orangefield Lady Bobcats fare well Published 8:51 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

ORANGEFIELD – It was another tremendous season for the Orangefield Lady Bobcat volleyball program as the team ventured into the playoffs once again for long-time coach Ashlee Peevey.

The Lady Bobcats cruised to a 26-14 record, finishing second in a rugged District 22-3A. They knocked off Huntington in the bidistrict round of the Class 3A playoffs before falling to Danbury in a hard-fought area round encounter.

Several Lady Bobcats, with their success, made the All-District 22-3A Volleyball Team.

Senior Harleigh Rawls captured the District’s Defensive Most Valuable Player honors.

Senior Mackenzie Haley and junior Brianna Moore were each selected to the First Team while senior Libby Thurman and sophomore Kylie Mouton both made the Second Team.

* * *

Here is the All-District 22-3A Girls Volleyball Team as selected by the 22-3A head volleyball coaches:

DISTRICT MVP: Josie Rollins, Hardin

CO-OFFENSIVE MVPS: Reese Sherman, Buna; Maddy Fregia, Hardin

DEFENSIVE MVP: Harleigh Rawls, Orangefield

MVP SETTER: Kylee Land, Hardin

OUTSTANDING OUTSIDE HITTER: Maggie Stephenson, Anahuac

OUTSTANDING LIBERO: Zoe Moore, Anahuac

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Meg Kreuzer, Anahuac

OUTSTANDING MIDDLE BLOCKER: Juliana Smart, Hardin

COACH OF THE YEAR: Regina Snell

* * *

FIRST TEAM

Ellie Brett, Hardin

Becca Dehoyos, Anahuac

Kayleigh Fregia, Hardin

Makenna Guidry, East Chambers

Mackenzie Haley, Orangefield

Brianna Moore, Orangefield

Makiyah Richardson, Anahuac

Emerie Withers, Buna

* * *

SECOND TEAM

Bria Arnold, Kirbyville

Abby Foster, Anahuac

Kylie Kunk, Kountze

Akaysha McGough, Warren

Kylie Mouton,, Orangefield

Natalie Standley, Warren

Libby Thurman, Orangefield

Maylee Wilcox, Anahuac