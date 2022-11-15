UPDATE — Orange County Sheriff’s Office releases name of tugboat worker found dead

Published 10:38 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Orange Leader

An autopsy is scheduled for this week to determine the cause of death of a tugboat worker whose body was found this week in Orange County.

Crewmembers aboard the vessel alerted law enforcement of the death at approximately 5 p.m. Monday in the 19000 block of Mansfield Ferry Road.

The deceased was initially only identified as a white male by law enforcement, pending notification of next of kin. On Tuesday afternoon, police released his name: Glenn Edward Dupree, 46, of Beaumont.

Orange County Sheriff’s Captain Joey Jacobs said the man did not die of natural causes.

The hope is the autopsy will determine the cause of death.

“We are currently interviewing some crew members,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the tugboat was located in an area off the Neches River.

— Written by Mary Meaux

