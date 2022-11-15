PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor students visit Lamar State College-Port Arthur Published 12:06 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Vidor High School CCMR (College, Career, and Military Readiness) and OppNow students recently visited Lamar State College – Port Arthur to tour the campus.

Students got a first-hand look at programs like nursing, business, industrial technology, commercial music, visual performing arts and graphic design.

The students also visited the library, dorms and theater, and had a delicious lunch at the well-known Seawall Cafe.

“Many students came away from the experience very eager and excited about college,” according to VISD.