PHOTO FEATURE — Dr. Giglio shares career stories with Orangefield students Published 12:10 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Orangefield High School welcomed guest speaker Dr. Nicole Giglio, PT, DPT, from Aveanna Healthcare on Friday.

Dr. Giglio shared a wealth of knowledge with Principles of Health Science students about the physical therapy education pathway, job duties and requirements and careers available.

“We would like to thank her for taking the time to share her experiences as a physical therapist and inspire our students,” the school said.