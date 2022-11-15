PHOTO FEATURE — Dr. Giglio shares career stories with Orangefield students

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy of Orangefield High School)

Orangefield High School welcomed guest speaker Dr. Nicole Giglio, PT, DPT, from Aveanna Healthcare on Friday.

Dr. Giglio shared a wealth of knowledge with Principles of Health Science students about the physical therapy education pathway, job duties and requirements and careers available.

“We would like to thank her for taking the time to share her experiences as a physical therapist and inspire our students,” the school said.

More News

Local journalist’s podcast educates on unexpected dangers in the outdoors

PHOTO FEATURE — Community Christian School celebrates new playground facility

PHOTO FEATURE — Vidor students visit Lamar State College-Port Arthur

PHOTO FEATURE: Bridge City’s Grant Hale, Aidan McAllister help host conference

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar