PHOTO FEATURE: Bridge City’s Grant Hale, Aidan McAllister help host conference Published 12:04 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

TASC State President School Texas HS-Texarkana invited Bridge City Student Body President Grant Hale and Bridge City Public Relations person Aidan McAllister to San Marcos this weekend to help host the TASC ML State Conference. Grant and Aidan presented breakout sessions, as well as performed with their swing dancers.