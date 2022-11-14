Two shootings, one fatal, under investigation in Orange Published 2:36 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

As they work to piece together the case, police in Orange as of Monday afternoon had not released the name of a man who was fatally shot last week.

The fatal shooting is one of two separate shootings that happened in the city Friday.

Det. Isaac Henry said the first shooting happened early Friday morning near 2nd Street and Burton Avenue. The victim, a man, was shot multiple times.

The second shooting, which was fatal, took place after 10:30 p.m. Friday at Cove Terrace Apartments.

Henry described the crimes as two separate incidents that happened the same day but declined to say if they are related.

Updated information is expected to be released at a later date.

— Written by Mary Meaux