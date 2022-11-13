National Weather Service outlines severe weather threat for Monday

Published 12:16 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022

By Orange Leader

According to the National Weather Service, there is a marginal risk for severe weather come to Southeast Texas.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

There is a marginal risk for all modes of severe weather.

This includes damaging wind gust, hail, tornadoes and flooding.

The weather will impact along and south of the I-10 corridor and out into the marine zones over the Gulf of Mexico.

It is expected to his Monday afternoon to Monday night.

