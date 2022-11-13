HEALTHY LIVING — Recognizing stroke symptoms can save a life Published 12:10 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

Today’s column was inspired by events that happened three years ago in my very own home.

I have thought of myself as well informed, competent and watchful over health matters. Turns out, not so much.

Sometimes a stroke happens gradually, but you’re likely to have one or more sudden symptoms like these:

Numbness or weakness in your face, arm, or leg, especially on one side

Confusion or trouble understanding other people

Difficulty speaking

Sudden change in vision, trouble seeing with one or both eyes

Problems walking or staying balanced or coordinated

Dizziness

Severe headache that comes on for no reason

I knew to watch for these symptoms and I knew to do the F.A.S.T. test.

Face Drooping, does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person’s smile uneven or lopsided? Arm Weakness, is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

Speech, is speech slurred? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence.

Time to Call 9-1-1. If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 9-1-1 and get them to the hospital immediately.

My husband had a very mild (thankfully) stroke three years ago. The only symptoms he had was mild confusion and lethargy over a period of two weeks.

At the end of the second week he had heaviness in his arms and legs, that culminated in losing the use of his left arm and weakness in his left leg.

No other symptoms. No pain.

I checked blood pressure several times a day, it stayed normal.

I took him to our family doctor, who sent him on the ER in Beaumont, they transferred him to the Stroke Unit in a well-known hospital in Houston.

After many tests, it was found he had a very small bleed in the smallest vein in his brain that controls primarily the left arm and leg. He was released after two days, and we did follow-ups with local doctors and physical and occupational therapy for three months.

He made amazing progress and returned to work at his desk job after a couple of weeks. There is some residual weakness, but he exercises regularly to overcome it.

He doesn’t climb ladders anymore and we are certainly more watchful for symptoms.

The purpose of today’s column is to alert you to always be aware. ANY changes are to be taken seriously. Better safe than sorry.

Take care, my friends.

Jody Holton writes about health for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at jholton3@gt.rr.com.