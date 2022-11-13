BRIGHT FUTURES — Yuliana Newell shares passion with others at Little Cypress-Mauriceville Published 12:30 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

LITTLE CYPRESS — Yuliana Newell simply loves being a Honey Bear.

“I love to dance, and to do it as a team is so special,” said Newell. “I’ve been part of the group for four years, and it’s been so awesome. Being the social officer is fun because I have a chance to promote everything that we are doing.”

There is no question that the Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior is a tremendous ambassador for her high school.

She takes a tremendous amount of pride in being a member of the Honey Bear Drill Team and serves as the social officer.

“We were up here at school prior to school starting in the late summer, putting in eight hours a day for 10 days,” said Newell. “It really sets the tone for us, and we had a chance to work on so many routines and dancing to many different songs. Even during school, we’re putting in 20 to 30 hours of week working on trying to perfect our routines. A lot of us dance outside of school, too, and I’m still dancing, even when I’m at home.”

Newell looks at the commitment creating friends for life, because they are together so much.

“I’m still great friends with those that were in the drill team when they were seniors and I was a freshman,” she said. “Now I love bonding with our freshmen girls. I still get teary-eyed when I’m around them because this year is going by so fast.”

Drill team instructors Callie Choate and Mikayla Wappler love the excitement and energy Newell brings to the dance team.

Wappler said it has been pleasure of watching Newell grow as a person and dancer, now blossoming into a confident leader.

“I know that I can always count on Yuli to work hard and be there for her teammates,” said Wappler. “She is consistently positive and always works hard. She is the epitome of what this drill team stands for. I am beyond proud of all her accomplishments and can’t wait to see what her future holds. I will always be rooting for her.”

According to Choate, Newell steps up to the plate whenever and wherever she is needed. Her positivity is infectious, and her work ethic is admirable.

“I am beyond proud of Yuli and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her,” said Choate.

Newell and the drill team perform many routines throughout the football and basketball seasons.

“Football Friday nights are special because the lights are shining, creating a tremendous feeling.

“We do several routines throughout the year but I would have to say dancing to ‘Sweet Caroline’ is the best,” she said. “It gets the band fired up, we get fired up, the student section, the parents in the stands. It’s just an electrifying atmosphere.”

Complete student

Newell, the daughter of Cameshia Newell and Tarrell Newell, stays busy as a member of HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America). This is her third year.

“We work on so many tremendous projects,” said Newell. “We’ve had a project that helped raise money for St. Jude’s, which goes to help so many wonderful children. We worked with a Jasper organization that helped them get much-needed products for families in need. We also conduct three to four blood drives a year, which is a blessing, especially when you know you could possibly be helping save peoples’ lives.”

Newell is proud to be part of the National Honor Society, as well.

Her parents stress how important grades are.

“I’ve always put forth a lot of effort into my schoolwork,” said Newell. “Another thing is that teachers here at LC-M are amazing. They teach in such a great way in which you have fun learning and you look forward to going to their classes each day.”

Her dream is to become a pediatrician. She would like to go to Mary-Hardin Baylor and major in biology and minor in psychology.

“I would love to open up practices around neighborhoods that are less fortunate,” expressed Newell. “I would love to help people that don’t have to worry about those high medical costs and give them some relief and to let them know there are people that really care for them.”

Before that, Newell is excited about wrapping up her fun in high school.

“The joy of performing on the football field, stepping on that field for the last time is definitely going to be emotional,” she said. “The dances, the get-togethers and just being with all of my classmates, I’m going to cherish each and every moment. I’m going to miss them all, and that includes our excellent dance team instructors and all of the great teachers on campus. It’s been a great experience.”