ADOPT A PET — Super sweet, super smart SUPER OLLIE is here for YOU

He’s super sweet…super smart…..he’s SUPER OLLIE!

If you’re looking for a lovable and playful companion for life, look no further —Super Ollie’s here.

Ollie is up to date on his shots, and he is heartworm negative.

He’s scheduled for a neutering. Shh, don’t tell him, then he’ll be ready for you to pick him up.

Please consider adopting or fostering this super dog. You won’t be disappointed.

For more information, call Traci James at 409-998-2614.