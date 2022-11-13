ADOPT A PET — Super sweet, super smart SUPER OLLIE is here for YOU

Published 12:24 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

By Orange Leader

For more information, call Traci James at 409-998-2614. 

He’s super sweet…super smart…..he’s SUPER OLLIE!

If you’re looking for a lovable and playful companion for life, look no further —Super Ollie’s here.

Ollie is up to date on his shots, and he is heartworm negative.

He’s scheduled for a neutering. Shh, don’t tell him, then he’ll be ready for you to pick him up.

Please consider adopting or fostering this super dog. You won’t be disappointed.

