PHOTO FEATURE: LC-M Bears battle Kilgore Bulldogs at Abe Martin Published 10:23 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

1 of 4

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears faced the Kilgore Bulldogs in a Class 4A Region III Division I bidistrct playoff battle in a rainy night at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium Friday night.

Check out the nice photos from Photographer Mark Pachuca from the battle.