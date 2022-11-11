Orangefield High students show off speech, debate, prose and poetry skills
Published 12:16 am Friday, November 11, 2022
ORANGEFIELD — Nineteen members of the Orangefield High School Speech/Debate and Prose/Poetry teams competed in the Carthage High School UIL Academic meet in Carthage.
Students competed in Cross Examination debate, Lincoln Douglas debate, Prose and Poetry.
Results:
4th place in LD Debate – Gracie Bickham (first time debater)
6th place in CX Debate – Stone Fregia & Calvin Kelly
6th place in Prose – Catalina Lawley
6th place in Poetry – Courtney Spring