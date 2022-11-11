Former West Orange leader promoted to assistant city manager in Beaumont

Published 12:10 am Friday, November 11, 2022

By Orange Leader

BEAUMONT — A former West Orange city official has been named assistant city manager in Beaumont.

The City of Beaumont announced the promotion this week, saying Christopher S. Boone has been named assistant city manager of development services.

Boone has served Beaumont previously as interim city manager and director of the planning & community development.

He came to Beaumont in 2006 after serving as the public works director for the City of West Orange for four years and as the deputy director of land use administration for the City of Mobile, Alabama for six years.

He has a master’s degree in urban planning from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Alabama.

His new role begins Nov. 14.

Beaumont City Manager Kenneth R. Williams said the appointment brings a wealth of experience from various segments of the municipality.

More News

Orange 13-year-old partners with First State Bank of Texas to properly retire flags

Orangefield High students show off speech, debate, prose and poetry skills

PHOTO FEATURE — Annalise Briggs named BCHS Student of the Month

Bridge City Intermediate receives $31K of S.T.E.A.M. Kits

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar