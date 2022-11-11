Former West Orange leader promoted to assistant city manager in Beaumont Published 12:10 am Friday, November 11, 2022

BEAUMONT — A former West Orange city official has been named assistant city manager in Beaumont.

The City of Beaumont announced the promotion this week, saying Christopher S. Boone has been named assistant city manager of development services.

Boone has served Beaumont previously as interim city manager and director of the planning & community development.

He came to Beaumont in 2006 after serving as the public works director for the City of West Orange for four years and as the deputy director of land use administration for the City of Mobile, Alabama for six years.

He has a master’s degree in urban planning from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Alabama.

His new role begins Nov. 14.

Beaumont City Manager Kenneth R. Williams said the appointment brings a wealth of experience from various segments of the municipality.