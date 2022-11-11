Bridge City man’s high speed chase and arrest ends with federal prison sentence this week Published 12:28 am Friday, November 11, 2022

In the early morning hours of Jan. 30, authorities say Rian Blayke Savoy led officers from multiple Orange County law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase.

The pursuit lasted several miles through Orange County before Savoy was eventually pulled over near the border of Orange and Newton counties.

During the chase, law enforcement officers say they observed Savoy discarding objects out of the window of the vehicle while he was driving.

Officers dispatched to the area discovered plastic baggies containing methamphetamine and a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

A federal grand jury indicted the Bridge City man on April 6.

Savoy pleaded guilty June 14 to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone sentenced the 32-year-old to more than 11 years (137 months) in federal prison for the drug trafficking and five years in federal prison for the firearms violation.

Crone ordered the sentences served consecutively, for a total of more than 16 years (197 months) in federal prison.

This case was investigated by Bridge City Police, Orange Police, Pinehurst Police, West Orange Police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Batte prosecuted the case.