Bridge City Intermediate receives $31K of S.T.E.A.M. Kits Published 12:12 am Friday, November 11, 2022

BRIDGE CITY — Beaumont Children’s Museum and Indorama Ventures – Port Neches Operation celebrated National STEAM Day in a big way.

They donated $31,000 worth of S.T.E.A.M. Kits (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) to Bridge City Intermediate to use in the classrooms.

Currently, BCI gives access to the STEMscopes curriculum for their teachers to use in their classrooms.

To alleviate the burden of teachers finding ways to purchase the needed supplies for these lessons, BCM and Indorama have purchased the Tool Kits, Hands-On Kits and Consumable Kits for educators to be successful while using this curriculum.

“We want to give a huge Cardinal thank you to BCM and Indorama Ventures for such a generous donation to Bridge City students and teachers,” a school statement read.