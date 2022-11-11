Bridge City Intermediate receives $31K of S.T.E.A.M. Kits

Published 12:12 am Friday, November 11, 2022

By Orange Leader

Bridge City Intermediate celebrates a donation of S.T.E.A.M. Kits (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math).

BRIDGE CITY — Beaumont Children’s Museum and Indorama Ventures – Port Neches Operation celebrated National STEAM Day in a big way.

They donated $31,000 worth of S.T.E.A.M. Kits (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) to Bridge City Intermediate to use in the classrooms.

Currently, BCI gives access to the STEMscopes curriculum for their teachers to use in their classrooms.

To alleviate the burden of teachers finding ways to purchase the needed supplies for these lessons, BCM and Indorama have purchased the Tool Kits, Hands-On Kits and Consumable Kits for educators to be successful while using this curriculum.

“We want to give a huge Cardinal thank you to BCM and Indorama Ventures for such a generous donation to Bridge City students and teachers,” a school statement read.

More News

Orange 13-year-old partners with First State Bank of Texas to properly retire flags

Orangefield High students show off speech, debate, prose and poetry skills

PHOTO FEATURE — Annalise Briggs named BCHS Student of the Month

Former West Orange leader promoted to assistant city manager in Beaumont

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar