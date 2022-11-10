Bridge City’s Braylen Collins inks to play major college baseball close to home

Published 10:43 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

By Van Wade

Photo courtesy Bridge City Baseball

Bridge City baseball standout Braylen Collins will look to further his baseball skills after high school.

On Wednesday, he signed to play for the University of Houston in front of family and friends at the Bridge City High School Library.

Collins has been a versatile player for long-time Cardinals coach Chad Landry, playing several positions. He also threw 20 innings with 24 strikeouts and just four walks last season.

