Boys hoop teams ready to attack the baskets, see schedules Published 12:04 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

It’s time for all of the boys basketball teams to get it in high gear as the season gets into full swing after the girls started last week.

Three teams made the playoffs last year: Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears, Orangefield Bobcats and West Orange-Stark Mustangs.

All of our local coaches are back in the mix to push their teams forward.

Over at LC-M, long-time coach Brad Jeffcoat looks to just reload after the Bears went 24-12 last season and advanced to the Class 4A Region III Quarterfinals.

Returning for the Bears are All-District players Ben Elliott, Alantheon Winn, Da’Marion Morris and Noah Fuller.

Elliott, a smooth shooting senior forward who was The Orange Leader Team’s Most Valuable Player last season, averaged 22 points and eight rebounds a game. Winn, The Leader Team’s Newcomer of the Year last season, averaged 15 points and five boards as a sophomore last year while senior Morris really helps steer the ship from his point guard spot.

The Orangefield Bobcats, led by last season’s Orange Leader Team Coach of the Year in Jake McDonald, will look to make noise by dropping down to Class 3A after making the playoffs in Class 4A last season.

Silky smooth shooting guard Pete Ragusa is back to fill up the hoop, along with three-point bomber Zane Wrinkle. The Bobcats will be stout in the middle with the return of post players Morgan Sampson and Koen Maddox.

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs look to improve some more under the guidance of second-year coach Chris Castille, who helped lead the Mustangs to a fourth-place playoff spot last season. Castille has a top-notch scorer returning in First Team All-Leader pick Darren Anderson.

After leading Bridge City to the playoffs a couple seasons ago, Cardinald coach Randall Robertson welcomes back key players from last year’s squad, including senior guard sharp shooter Walker Britten.

Games coming up this Tuesday include Nederland at Bridge City, LC-M at PN-G, Vidor at Orangefield and WO-S at Hamshire-Fannett.

Orangefield starts district play earlier than anyone else when the Bobcats host Buna Dec. 13. WO-S opens up its district action Dec. 16 at Vidor while Bridge City hosts Silsbee the same night. LC-M will not start district until Jan. 3 when they host Bridge City.

Here are the high school basketball schedules for the 2022-23 campaign:

BRIDGE CITY

Nov. 11: at Huffman

Nov. 15: Nederland

Nov. 21: Evadale

Nov. 22: Legacy Christian

Nov. 29: Big Sandy

Dec. 1-3: at Evadale Tournament

Dec. 6: PN-G

Dec. 8-10: at Orangefield Tournament

Dec. 13: at South Cameron (La.)

Dec. 16: Silsbee*

Dec. 19: at Buna

Dec. 20: Beaumont Kelly

Dec. 30-31: at LC-M Tournament

Jan. 3: at LC-M*

Jan. 10: Vidor*

Jan. 13: at Lumberton*

Jan. 17: Jasper*

Jan. 20: at WO-S*

Jan. 24: at Silsbee*

Jan. 27: LC-M*

Feb. 3: at Vidor*

Feb. 7: Lumberton*

Feb. 10: at Jasper*

Feb. 14: WO-S*

* * *

LC-M

Nov. 11: Kelly

Nov. 15: at PN-G

Nov. 18: Huffman

Nov. 21: at Buna

Nov. 22: Kountze

Nov. 29: at Nederland

Dec. 1-3: at Aransas Pass Tournament

Dec. 8-10: at Hardin-Jefferson Tournament

Dec. 13: at Liberty

Dec. 19: Houston Yates

Dec. 20: at Louisiana Showcase

Dec. 29-30: at LC-M/IP Classic

Jan. 3: Bridge City*

Jan. 6: at Vidor*

Jan. 10: Lumberton*

Jan. 13: at Jasper*

Jan. 17: WO-S*

Jan. 20: at Silsbee*

Jan. 27: at Bridge City*

Jan. 31: Vidor*

Feb. 3: at Lumberton*

Feb. 7: Jasper*

Feb. 10: at WO-S*

Feb. 14: Silsbee*

* * *

ORANGEFIELD

Nov. 12: at Onalasksa

Nov. 15: Vidor

Nov. 18: PN-G

Nov. 22: Liberty

Nov. 26: WO-S

Nov. 29: at Hamshire-Fannett

Dec. 1-3: at Nederland Tournament

Dec. 8-10: Orangefield Tournament

Dec. 13: Buna*

Dec. 19: vs. Fairview (La.) at McNeese State

Dec. 27-29: at Franklin Tournament

Jan. 3: at Hardin*

Jan. 6: Warren*

Jan. 10: at East Chambers*

Jan. 13: Anahuac*

Jan. 17: Kountze*

Jan. 20: at Kirbyville*

Jan. 24: at Buna*

Jan. 27: Hardin*

Jan. 31: at Warren*

Feb. 3: East Chambers*

Feb. 7: at Anahuac*

Feb. 10: at Kountze*

Feb. 14: Kirbyville*

* * *

WO-S

Nov. 15: at Hamshire-Fannett

Nov. 21: Beaumont Legacy

Nov. 26: at Orangefield

Nov. 29: Huffman

Dec. 1-3: at YMBL Tournament

Dec. 5: at Kountze

Dec. 9-10: at LaGrange Tournament

Dec. 13: at Hardin-Jefferson

Dec. 16: at Vidor*

Dec. 20: Houston Furr

Dec. 28-29: at James Gamble Tournament

Jan. 3: Lumberton*

Jan. 6: at Jasper*

Jan. 13: Silsbee*

Jan. 17: at LC-M*

Jan. 20: Bridge City*

Jan. 24: Vidor*

Jan. 27: at Lumberton*

Jan. 31: Jasper*

Feb. 7: at Silsbee*

Feb. 10: LC-M*

Feb. 14: at Bridge City*