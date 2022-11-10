Boys hoop teams ready to attack the baskets, see schedules
Published 12:04 am Thursday, November 10, 2022
It’s time for all of the boys basketball teams to get it in high gear as the season gets into full swing after the girls started last week.
Three teams made the playoffs last year: Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears, Orangefield Bobcats and West Orange-Stark Mustangs.
All of our local coaches are back in the mix to push their teams forward.
Over at LC-M, long-time coach Brad Jeffcoat looks to just reload after the Bears went 24-12 last season and advanced to the Class 4A Region III Quarterfinals.
Returning for the Bears are All-District players Ben Elliott, Alantheon Winn, Da’Marion Morris and Noah Fuller.
Elliott, a smooth shooting senior forward who was The Orange Leader Team’s Most Valuable Player last season, averaged 22 points and eight rebounds a game. Winn, The Leader Team’s Newcomer of the Year last season, averaged 15 points and five boards as a sophomore last year while senior Morris really helps steer the ship from his point guard spot.
The Orangefield Bobcats, led by last season’s Orange Leader Team Coach of the Year in Jake McDonald, will look to make noise by dropping down to Class 3A after making the playoffs in Class 4A last season.
Silky smooth shooting guard Pete Ragusa is back to fill up the hoop, along with three-point bomber Zane Wrinkle. The Bobcats will be stout in the middle with the return of post players Morgan Sampson and Koen Maddox.
The West Orange-Stark Mustangs look to improve some more under the guidance of second-year coach Chris Castille, who helped lead the Mustangs to a fourth-place playoff spot last season. Castille has a top-notch scorer returning in First Team All-Leader pick Darren Anderson.
After leading Bridge City to the playoffs a couple seasons ago, Cardinald coach Randall Robertson welcomes back key players from last year’s squad, including senior guard sharp shooter Walker Britten.
Games coming up this Tuesday include Nederland at Bridge City, LC-M at PN-G, Vidor at Orangefield and WO-S at Hamshire-Fannett.
Orangefield starts district play earlier than anyone else when the Bobcats host Buna Dec. 13. WO-S opens up its district action Dec. 16 at Vidor while Bridge City hosts Silsbee the same night. LC-M will not start district until Jan. 3 when they host Bridge City.
Here are the high school basketball schedules for the 2022-23 campaign:
BRIDGE CITY
Nov. 11: at Huffman
Nov. 15: Nederland
Nov. 21: Evadale
Nov. 22: Legacy Christian
Nov. 29: Big Sandy
Dec. 1-3: at Evadale Tournament
Dec. 6: PN-G
Dec. 8-10: at Orangefield Tournament
Dec. 13: at South Cameron (La.)
Dec. 16: Silsbee*
Dec. 19: at Buna
Dec. 20: Beaumont Kelly
Dec. 30-31: at LC-M Tournament
Jan. 3: at LC-M*
Jan. 10: Vidor*
Jan. 13: at Lumberton*
Jan. 17: Jasper*
Jan. 20: at WO-S*
Jan. 24: at Silsbee*
Jan. 27: LC-M*
Feb. 3: at Vidor*
Feb. 7: Lumberton*
Feb. 10: at Jasper*
Feb. 14: WO-S*
* * *
LC-M
Nov. 11: Kelly
Nov. 15: at PN-G
Nov. 18: Huffman
Nov. 21: at Buna
Nov. 22: Kountze
Nov. 29: at Nederland
Dec. 1-3: at Aransas Pass Tournament
Dec. 8-10: at Hardin-Jefferson Tournament
Dec. 13: at Liberty
Dec. 19: Houston Yates
Dec. 20: at Louisiana Showcase
Dec. 29-30: at LC-M/IP Classic
Jan. 3: Bridge City*
Jan. 6: at Vidor*
Jan. 10: Lumberton*
Jan. 13: at Jasper*
Jan. 17: WO-S*
Jan. 20: at Silsbee*
Jan. 27: at Bridge City*
Jan. 31: Vidor*
Feb. 3: at Lumberton*
Feb. 7: Jasper*
Feb. 10: at WO-S*
Feb. 14: Silsbee*
* * *
ORANGEFIELD
Nov. 12: at Onalasksa
Nov. 15: Vidor
Nov. 18: PN-G
Nov. 22: Liberty
Nov. 26: WO-S
Nov. 29: at Hamshire-Fannett
Dec. 1-3: at Nederland Tournament
Dec. 8-10: Orangefield Tournament
Dec. 13: Buna*
Dec. 19: vs. Fairview (La.) at McNeese State
Dec. 27-29: at Franklin Tournament
Jan. 3: at Hardin*
Jan. 6: Warren*
Jan. 10: at East Chambers*
Jan. 13: Anahuac*
Jan. 17: Kountze*
Jan. 20: at Kirbyville*
Jan. 24: at Buna*
Jan. 27: Hardin*
Jan. 31: at Warren*
Feb. 3: East Chambers*
Feb. 7: at Anahuac*
Feb. 10: at Kountze*
Feb. 14: Kirbyville*
* * *
WO-S
Nov. 15: at Hamshire-Fannett
Nov. 21: Beaumont Legacy
Nov. 26: at Orangefield
Nov. 29: Huffman
Dec. 1-3: at YMBL Tournament
Dec. 5: at Kountze
Dec. 9-10: at LaGrange Tournament
Dec. 13: at Hardin-Jefferson
Dec. 16: at Vidor*
Dec. 20: Houston Furr
Dec. 28-29: at James Gamble Tournament
Jan. 3: Lumberton*
Jan. 6: at Jasper*
Jan. 13: Silsbee*
Jan. 17: at LC-M*
Jan. 20: Bridge City*
Jan. 24: Vidor*
Jan. 27: at Lumberton*
Jan. 31: Jasper*
Feb. 7: at Silsbee*
Feb. 10: LC-M*
Feb. 14: at Bridge City*