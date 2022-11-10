All-District 19-4A Volleyball Team named, check out the stars who made it Published 12:02 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

The 2022 high school volleyball season wrapped up for District 19-4A Tuesday night as the Bridge City Lady Cardinals dropped a hard fought 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 decision to the Huffman Lady Falcons in the Class 4A Region III Quarterfinals.

The Lady Cardinals wrapped up the season 30-12 overall and completed their second straight perfect 12-0 record in district play as they won their third straight district title.

The Lady Cardinals also dominated the All-District 19-4A Volleyball Team that was released Wednesday.

Here is the 2022 All-District 19-4A Volleyball Team:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Demi Carter, Bridge City

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chrissy Joseph, LC-M

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lexi Nufier, Bridge City

SETTER OF THE YEAR: Taryn Doiron, Bridge City

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Anna Kelly, Bridge City

MIDDLE BLOCKER OF THE YEAR: Lindi Perry, LC-M

UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rylee Sherman, Vidor

COACH OF THE YEAR: Savanah DeLuna, Bridge City

FIRST TEAM

Hallie Maddox, LC-M

Crlie Abbott, Vidor

Mariah Ammons, LC-M

Cadriane Maartin, Silsbee

Makenna Knight, Bridge City

Cambree LaComb, Bridge City

Brilie Cornelison, Vidor

SECOND TEAM

Emilie Taylor, Lumberton

Haley Humble, Lumberton

Jaden Lee, Vidor

Jena Warden, Silsbee

Savannah Crabtree, LC-M

T’Era Garrett, WO-S

Ava White, LC-M

HONORABLE MENTIONS – Nicole Sasser, Bridge City, Kenna Peveto, LC-M, Alyssa Brown, LC-M, Mia Robin, Vidor, Madison Powell, Vidor, Abigail Manous, Lumberton, Kennedy Gary, Lumberton, Tytiauna McQueen, Jasper, Roya Adams, Jasper, Kylie Neubauer, Silsbee, Destine Booker, Silsbee. Kierra Robinson, WO-S, Bryanah Burnette, WO-S