All-District 19-4A Volleyball Team named, check out the stars who made it
Published 12:02 am Thursday, November 10, 2022
The 2022 high school volleyball season wrapped up for District 19-4A Tuesday night as the Bridge City Lady Cardinals dropped a hard fought 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 decision to the Huffman Lady Falcons in the Class 4A Region III Quarterfinals.
The Lady Cardinals wrapped up the season 30-12 overall and completed their second straight perfect 12-0 record in district play as they won their third straight district title.
The Lady Cardinals also dominated the All-District 19-4A Volleyball Team that was released Wednesday.
Here is the 2022 All-District 19-4A Volleyball Team:
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Demi Carter, Bridge City
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chrissy Joseph, LC-M
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lexi Nufier, Bridge City
SETTER OF THE YEAR: Taryn Doiron, Bridge City
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Anna Kelly, Bridge City
MIDDLE BLOCKER OF THE YEAR: Lindi Perry, LC-M
UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rylee Sherman, Vidor
COACH OF THE YEAR: Savanah DeLuna, Bridge City
FIRST TEAM
Hallie Maddox, LC-M
Crlie Abbott, Vidor
Mariah Ammons, LC-M
Cadriane Maartin, Silsbee
Makenna Knight, Bridge City
Cambree LaComb, Bridge City
Brilie Cornelison, Vidor
SECOND TEAM
Emilie Taylor, Lumberton
Haley Humble, Lumberton
Jaden Lee, Vidor
Jena Warden, Silsbee
Savannah Crabtree, LC-M
T’Era Garrett, WO-S
Ava White, LC-M
HONORABLE MENTIONS – Nicole Sasser, Bridge City, Kenna Peveto, LC-M, Alyssa Brown, LC-M, Mia Robin, Vidor, Madison Powell, Vidor, Abigail Manous, Lumberton, Kennedy Gary, Lumberton, Tytiauna McQueen, Jasper, Roya Adams, Jasper, Kylie Neubauer, Silsbee, Destine Booker, Silsbee. Kierra Robinson, WO-S, Bryanah Burnette, WO-S