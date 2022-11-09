Orangefield’s Jason Bodin taking his baseball talents to SEC power

Published 4:02 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Van Wade

Orangefield baseball standout Jason Bodin signed to play college baseball for Texas A&M UNiversity in front of family and friends at Orangefield High School Wednesday. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

It was a big day Wednesday for Orangefield baseball standout Jason Bodin, as the Bobcats senior signed to play for Texas A&M University and the chance to play in the Southeastern Conference in front of family and friends at Orangefield High School.

Bodin was a gem on the mound and at the plate for coach Tim Erickson as a junior last season, as he was one of the key cogs in helping the Bobcats (23-4-1) snag a District 22-4A title and a nice run in the playoffs.

Bodin went 5-1 on the mound with two saves and a 1.56 earned run average. He tossed 40 1/3 innings in 16 appearances. He allowed 15 runs, just nine of them earned, with 71 strikeouts.

He was stout at the plate, too. Bodin hit .368 with an on-base percentage of .467. He had four doubles, three triples, a home run, 27 runs batted in and 14 steals.

More High School Sports

Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher ready to get her “kicks” on college level

Lady Pirates softball standout Brilie Cornelison inks with junior college

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears preparing for battle-tested Kilgore in Lufkin

Vidor Pirates eager to play keep away in playoff battle against Lindale Eagles

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar