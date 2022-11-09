Orangefield’s Jason Bodin taking his baseball talents to SEC power Published 4:02 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

It was a big day Wednesday for Orangefield baseball standout Jason Bodin, as the Bobcats senior signed to play for Texas A&M University and the chance to play in the Southeastern Conference in front of family and friends at Orangefield High School.

Bodin was a gem on the mound and at the plate for coach Tim Erickson as a junior last season, as he was one of the key cogs in helping the Bobcats (23-4-1) snag a District 22-4A title and a nice run in the playoffs.

Bodin went 5-1 on the mound with two saves and a 1.56 earned run average. He tossed 40 1/3 innings in 16 appearances. He allowed 15 runs, just nine of them earned, with 71 strikeouts.

He was stout at the plate, too. Bodin hit .368 with an on-base percentage of .467. He had four doubles, three triples, a home run, 27 runs batted in and 14 steals.