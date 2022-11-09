Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher ready to get her “kicks” on college level Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior soccer, cross country and track standout Annabelle Fisher signed to play college soccer for Texas State University in front of family and friends at LC-M High School Wednesday.

In soccer, Fisher was named the 2022 All-District Co-Most Valuable Player.

She was the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-District Team in 2021 and was the Midfielder of the Year on the All-District Team as a freshman during the 2020 season.

She was also named The Orange Leader’s Soccer Player of the Year the last three seasons.

Fisher has picked up numerous accolades during her run thus far as a Lady Bears standout.

She is a three-time district cross country champion, three-time Regional Cross Country Qualifier and three-time Class 4A State Cross Country Qualifier.

She was the district champion in 2022 and 2021 in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs .

In academics, Fisher has been a star student the last three years and a member of the National Honor Society.