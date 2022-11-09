Lady Pirates softball standout Brilie Cornelison inks with junior college

Published 11:26 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Van Wade

Vidor standout softball player Brilie Cornelison signed to play for Kilgore Junior College. (Photo courtesy Nikki Trahan)

Vidor senior softball standout Brilie Cornelison will continue her softball dreams after she wraps up her final season with the Lady Pirates this Spring.

On Wednesday, she signed to play for Kilgore Junior College in front of family and friends.

She is expected to be a strong leader for Lady Pirates head coach Nikki Trahan, as Vidor looks to make a push to a playoff berth this coming season.

