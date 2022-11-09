International Paper welcomes Orangefield students for tour

Published 12:14 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Orange Leader

Select Orangefield High School student recently visited International Paper's Orange Mill. (Courtesy photo)

Senior students from the Orangefield High School Practicum in Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources course visited International Paper’s Orange Mill.

Each team leader from International Paper talked with the students about their job and duties for processing trees to make paper.

“It is clear that International Paper takes safety very seriously, as they explained safety precautions, safety education and safety protocols within the International Paper organization,” the school said.

The students toured the facility, seeing firsthand how pine logs are manufactured into paper.

More News

Bridge City marching band makes state competition following diligent hard work, program building

O.C.A.R.C. IMPACTS — Fun events part of what makes community organization special for Orange

“Devoted,” friendly” used to describe Orange woman killed in traffic crash

Kiwanis Club outlines plans for Breakfast with Santa, annual Orange Christmas Parade

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar