International Paper welcomes Orangefield students for tour Published 12:14 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Senior students from the Orangefield High School Practicum in Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources course visited International Paper’s Orange Mill.

Each team leader from International Paper talked with the students about their job and duties for processing trees to make paper.

“It is clear that International Paper takes safety very seriously, as they explained safety precautions, safety education and safety protocols within the International Paper organization,” the school said.

The students toured the facility, seeing firsthand how pine logs are manufactured into paper.