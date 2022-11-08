Kiwanis Club outlines plans for Breakfast with Santa, annual Orange Christmas Parade Published 12:08 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

The Kiwanis Club of Orange is kicking off in December with holiday events for the whole family.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 3, they will host the 9th Annual Breakfast with Santa at Spanky’s Bar and Grill.

A full breakfast buffet and professional photographs with Santa in front of a holiday backdrop will start the day.

Tickets can be purchased online, or a limited number will be available at the door on the day of the event.

Later that evening, Santa can be spotted at the top of a float during the 73rd Annual Orange, Texas Christmas Parade.

This family holiday tradition begins at 6 p.m. and travels through the streets of downtown Orange.

The parade begins on Front Street and features a “quiet zone” that is sensory-friendly for children and adults that may be sensitive to lights and noise between 8th and 10th streets.

This year’s theme is Through the Decades.

Interested parties can get a float entry form online at facebook.com/orangetxkiwanis.