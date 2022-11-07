West Orange-Stark standout T’Era Garrett signs on to play college softball

Published 12:24 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

By Van Wade

WO-S softball standout T'Era Garrett signs with Blinn JC. (Photo courtesy Bianca Garrett)

West Orange-Stark senior softball standout T’Era Garrett will look to continue a stellar run in her favorite sport as she signed to play for Blinn Junior College in front of family and friends at WO-S High School Monday morning.

Garrett had a strong junior season playing catcher for head coach Matt Robertson and also spent some time at third base and the outfield.

Garrett was also a standout in powerlifting last season, as a State Qualifier for the Class 4A State Powerlifting Championships.

Three former Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears are playing softball at Blinn JC this season in Madeline Stephenson, Cammie Shugart and Shae Fonteonot.

