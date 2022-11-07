Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 31, 2022 – Nov. 4, 2022
Published 6:48 am Monday, November 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Oct. 31, 2022, to Nov. 4, 2022 include:
Nicholas J. Figueroa and Gricelda Fuentes
Ricky W. Parker and Zahriya K. Lister
Ihan J. Green and Toni-Gail Hass
Michael A. Scott and Felicia M. Raley
Darrell G. Alsandor and Cheryl L. Mullins
Austin R. Almaguer and Mary E. Warnell
David D. Carey and Brandi C. Mitchell
Jason A. Jacob and Pamela M. Sargent
William D. Payne and Amanda D. Istre
Timothy R. Whitman and Whitney E. Robinson