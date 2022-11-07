Orange County marriage licenses issued: Oct. 31, 2022 – Nov. 4, 2022

Published 6:48 am Monday, November 7, 2022

By Orange Leader

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Oct. 31, 2022, to Nov. 4, 2022 include:

Nicholas J. Figueroa and Gricelda Fuentes

Ricky W. Parker and Zahriya K. Lister

Ihan J. Green and Toni-Gail Hass

Michael A. Scott and Felicia M. Raley

Darrell G. Alsandor and Cheryl L. Mullins

Austin R. Almaguer and Mary E. Warnell

David D. Carey and Brandi C. Mitchell

Jason A. Jacob and Pamela M. Sargent

William D. Payne and Amanda D. Istre

Timothy R. Whitman and Whitney E. Robinson

