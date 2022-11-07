Lady Cardinals sweep Madisonville, ready for tough opponents in Regional Quarters Published 11:01 am Monday, November 7, 2022

TARKINGTON – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals stormed past the Madisonville Lady Mustangs in the Class 4A Region III Area Round of the playoffs Friday night, winning in a sweep 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 at Tarkington High School, setting up a big battle this week.

The Lady Cardinals (30-11), District 19-4A champions, move on to face District 20-4A champion Huffman Lady Falcons (30-13) in the 4A Region III Quarterfinals Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Baytown Lee Junior College.

The Lady Cardinals controlled the action against Madisonville (23-21) from the get-go.

Demi Carter led the Lady Cardinals with 18 kills and had seven digs, six aces and five blocks.

Taryn Doiron once again set the tone offensively, collecting 21 assists to go along with nine kills and six digs.

Anna Kelly notched five kills, five digs and four aces. Lexi Nugier had 13 big digs and three aces while Cambree LaComb had 11 assists.

Huffman, who has defeated the Lady Cardinals in the Regional Quarterfinals the last two seasons, defeated Gilmer 25-13, 25-12, 25-19.