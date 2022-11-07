Co-workers share love for homicide victim found Saturday in Beaumont Published 5:25 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Communities in Orange and Jefferson counties are mourning the loss of a 39-year-old Beaumont woman whose body was found Saturday on Broussard Road.

Marilu Lopez-Berrios, who worked at Chick-fil-A in Orange, had last been seen on Nov. 3.

“Opening the store today without her has been a heartbreaking experience, and we are all devastated,” said co-worker Cecilia Manzo. “Marilu deserves to be remembered in our community, from making the best biscuits in the morning to helping run our busiest lunches. Coming in early and staying late, she worked hard everyday for her family and loved her Chick-fil-A family just as much as we loved her.”

According to information from the Beaumont Police Department, Lopez-Berrios’ body was found on Broussard Road Saturday after Jose Wil Lopez led officers to its location. Lopez was a person of interest following Lopez-Berrios’ disappearance, and was found Saturday in the 2200 block of Poplar Street.

BPD said he admitted to being involved in the woman’s death.

As of Monday, he remained in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $950,000 bond for a murder charge. He also has an I.C.E. hold on him, according to jail records.

“The restaurant won’t be the same without her, but we’ll seek to honor her memory daily,” Manzo said. “Everyone is coming together, and that’s the end goal to remember her for the sweet soul that she was.”

The restaurant on Monday released a statement through social media.

“Chick-fil-A Orange has lost a very special person. Marilu worked at our restaurant for almost (two) years,” it reads. “She made each day better with her positive attitude, witty sense of humor and amazing work ethic. She was a mother, she was a friend, and she was a part of our family — we will honor her memory every day.

“On Thursday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., our restaurant will donate 100% of proceeds from all sales to Marilu’s family via the GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. Thank you in advance to our amazing community for helping support Marilu and her family during this tragic time.”

Another coworker created a GoFundMe to help raise funds for Lopez-Berrios’ family. It can be found by clicking here.

— Written by Monique Batson