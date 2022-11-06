PHOTO FEATURE — Rotary Club recognizes star student Haley Ross Published 12:12 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club awarded the Bridge City November Student of the Month to Haley Ross. She plans to attend Lamar State College Orange to study cosmetology and obtain a business degree in order to one day open her own hair salon.

Pictured with Haley are BCHS Principal Tim Woolley, BCISD Superintendant Dr. Mike Kelly, BCHS Counselor Chloe Tucker, Rotary President Dr. Mark Messer, mother Heather Sztaba and stepdad Shane Love.