PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield’s Asia Tran recognized by Rotary Club Published 12:14 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

Orangefield student Asia Tran was named November student of the month by the Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club.

She is ranked 49 out of 120 students and plans to obtain a degree in psychology.

Pictured with Asia are her sister, Ashla Taylor, and her mother, Yvette Canales.

Also seen are OFISD Superintendant Shaun McAlpin, Principal Rea Wrinkle, Rotary President Dr. Mark Messer and OFHS Counselor Carrisa Bonnin.