PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield’s Asia Tran recognized by Rotary Club

Published 12:14 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy photo)

Orangefield student Asia Tran was named November student of the month by the Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club.

She is ranked 49 out of 120 students and plans to obtain a degree in psychology.

Pictured with Asia are her sister, Ashla Taylor, and her mother, Yvette Canales.

Also seen are OFISD Superintendant Shaun McAlpin, Principal Rea Wrinkle, Rotary President Dr. Mark Messer and OFHS Counselor Carrisa Bonnin.

More News

PHOTO FEATURE — Rotary Club recognizes star student Haley Ross

Orange County, City using all the tools to keep, lure business

ADOPT A PET — Simba would make the perfect partner for YOU

Orange motorist killed in Interstate 10 head-on crash, toddler sustains serious injuries

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar