ADOPT A PET — Simba would make the perfect partner for YOU Published 12:04 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

Meet Simba!

He’s a mixed breed puppy looking for his forever home.

Like all puppies, he loves to run, play, eat and chew — and he LOVES to lick all over anyone he meets.

He’s such a sweet boy.

Please consider adopting or fostering Simba.

Call the Orange Animal Shelter for more information at 409-883-1056.