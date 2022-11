PHOTO FEATURE: Vidor Pirates showcase bruising run game against Splendora Published 9:31 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

The Vidor Pirates wrapped up their regular season against the Splendora Wildcats Friday night and will prepare for their upcoming playoff battle against Lindale.

Check out the excellent photos by Photographer Tommy Mann, Jr. from a great Senior Night at Pirate Stadium.